Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,002.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €4.20 ($4.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

