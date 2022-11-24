Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

