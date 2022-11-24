Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $88.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.