Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

