Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 598,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 993,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

