B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 386 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Moody’s by 25.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 101,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,538,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 194.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 8.4% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.96. The company had a trading volume of 397,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.45. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

