B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $22.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,969.45. 254,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,693. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,814.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,917.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.