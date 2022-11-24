B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 574,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,673,000 after purchasing an additional 188,759 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 41,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $75.91. 3,466,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

