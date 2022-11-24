B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PNC traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $166.50. 1,278,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

