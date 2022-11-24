B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.20. 3,851,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.