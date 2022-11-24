B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $120,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

LOW stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,648. The company has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

