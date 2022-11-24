B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 449,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,275,000 after purchasing an additional 261,096 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,645,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Progressive by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 692,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,507,000 after buying an additional 405,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,618 shares of company stock worth $13,578,528 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

