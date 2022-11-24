B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 148 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $5.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.16. 1,042,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.30 and its 200 day moving average is $285.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $323.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

