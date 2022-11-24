B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 991 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.36. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $264.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.