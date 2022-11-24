B. Riley Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $32.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,428,000 after buying an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 1,597,770 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.