B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

