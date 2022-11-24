B. Riley Trims The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price to $42.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

The RMR Group stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,890,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 149,209 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

