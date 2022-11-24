Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.24 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00015944 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

