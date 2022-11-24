Band Protocol Price Tops $1.68 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00010052 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $59.09 million and $24.04 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

