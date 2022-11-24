Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,459,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623,822 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.6% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $107,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 170,084 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 56,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

BAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. 18,934,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,583,556. The firm has a market cap of $301.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

