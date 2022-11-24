Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.19 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $556.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 177.12, a quick ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -110.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,413 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

