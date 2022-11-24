Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Bank Polska Kasa Opieki alerts:

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:BKPKF opened at C$14.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.91. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a one year low of C$13.80 and a one year high of C$48.52.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Company Profile

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.