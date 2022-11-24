Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,302 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 69.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $341.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

