Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

MPC opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.