Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $16,185,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.