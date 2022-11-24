Bar Harbor Wealth Management Invests $223,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,550 ($53.80) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo stock opened at $183.01 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

