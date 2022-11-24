Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Southern by 144.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Southern by 8.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Southern by 5.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 50,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

