Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,910 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

Analog Devices stock opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

