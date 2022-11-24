Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €68.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €68.50 ($69.90) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €40.42 ($41.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a fifty-two week high of €123.60 ($126.12).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

