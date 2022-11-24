Barclays Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €111.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €111.00 ($113.27) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €96.26 ($98.22) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.02. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($90.61).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

