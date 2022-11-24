Barclays Boosts Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target to €29.00

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SDCVF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Vicat from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vicat from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Vicat from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Vicat Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDCVF opened at $20.65 on Monday. Vicat has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

