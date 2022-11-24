Barclays Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.59.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 36.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 8,335,220 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $129,195,000 after purchasing an additional 408,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,617 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.