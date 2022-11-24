Barclays Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

