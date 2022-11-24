Barclays Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $72.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $52.26 on Monday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 167,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

