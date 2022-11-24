Barclays Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Barclays set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €105.60 ($107.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €92.28 and its 200 day moving average is €90.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.83. SAP has a one year low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a one year high of €126.38 ($128.96).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.