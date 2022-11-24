Barclays Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($64.39) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €59.50 ($60.71) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €63.05 and its 200 day moving average is €77.32. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($100.51).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

