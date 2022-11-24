Barclays Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $136.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.07.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $109.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

