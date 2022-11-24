Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

BSET traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $174.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,472.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.