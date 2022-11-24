Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.34. 983,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.