Berenberg Bank Lowers Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target to GBX 175

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 175 ($2.07) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Up 1.7 %

LON LTG opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 96.33 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.10 ($2.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.01. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,213.33.

Learning Technologies Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

