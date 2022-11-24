Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.75.

Best Buy stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 78.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Best Buy by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 194,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,606 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,324,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

