Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $22.86 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion and $7.69 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.31 or 0.08553232 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00480876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.99 or 0.29503710 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,842,712,660 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

