BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sylvia Mcbrinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 2,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00.

NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 393,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $357.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.04. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 263,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth $6,122,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

