BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BioSig Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioSig Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BioSig Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

