Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76,650.62 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $24.49 million and $76,650.62 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00122140 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00227527 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00052201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00059979 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

