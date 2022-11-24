Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $39.61 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00261063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00089259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001194 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

