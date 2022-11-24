Bitcoin Private Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00003045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $39.61 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00261063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00089259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001194 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

