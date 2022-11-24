BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,338 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $96,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

