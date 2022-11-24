Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Block were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $63.92. 8,189,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,569,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.60.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

