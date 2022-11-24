Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,330 shares of company stock worth $1,182,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.