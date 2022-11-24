Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
